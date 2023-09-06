The company will be at the market in Bedford Square every Friday starting from September 15, trading until approximately 2.30pm. Its main ethos is to provide the best quality locally caught and landed fish from its base in North Devon, keeping the local fishermen in trade and providing the very best of what the local waters have to offer which is then supplied to the general public and wholesale customers. Only an infinitesimal number of the products have to be sought further afield, such as salmon from Lock Duart in Scotland, but the team is inherently passionate about always seeking the very best quality.