The Devon and Cornwall Fish Company is branching out from its North Devon home and coming to Tavistock this month, occupying the former stall of locally renowned Dan the Fisherman following his retirement.
The company will be at the market in Bedford Square every Friday starting from September 15, trading until approximately 2.30pm. Its main ethos is to provide the best quality locally caught and landed fish from its base in North Devon, keeping the local fishermen in trade and providing the very best of what the local waters have to offer which is then supplied to the general public and wholesale customers. Only an infinitesimal number of the products have to be sought further afield, such as salmon from Lock Duart in Scotland, but the team is inherently passionate about always seeking the very best quality.
Owner Nathan Townsend said: “We were all very sad to hear of Dan the Fisherman’s retirement here at The Devon and Cornwall Fish Company. He’s from our way too and when we first said we were thinking of branching out, he spoke so highly of the market and said it was a lovely place. As far as we are aware there was no other fresh fish outlet in town and we’ve always wanted to expand.
“He has certainly left us some large boots to fill at Tavistock Market but I’m certain we can provide what the town needs. We are all very excited and looking forward to coming to the market and meeting everyone.”
The Devon and Cornwall Fish Company was established in the spring of 2020, just as lockdowns induced by the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that didn’t deter the small team from continuing to work tirelessly and closely with local fishermen to provide communties with locally caught and landed fresh fish.
In addition to providing wholesale, at its Appledore retail shop in North Devon, the company offers a huge range of various whole fish, fillets and smoked or cooked fish, spreading over three counters. It intends to bring as much of this to the market in Tavistock as possible, however if there is something specific anyone would like, that is not on the market’s board, the team will try its best to help and bring it to the next market.
For more information see their Facebook page at: https://rb.gy/uo63o