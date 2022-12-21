NEW research has revealed Devon and Cornwall to be a hot spot for pet theft.
A home security company, ADT, compiled data from police forces across the country to see where the most pets are stolen and which pets are most at risk.
The results made startling reading, with Devon and Cornwall having 140.6 thefts per 100,000 people.
This is more than two and a half times its nearest competitor for the title,Northumbria, with 61.5, followed by 52.9 in Lancashire, 41.1 in Humberside and 39 per 100.000 people in the Metropolitan Police area.
In Surrey is the safest area for pet owners, with just 6.8 thefts per 100,000 people.
The pet theft statistics for Devon and Cornwall reveal that the animals most commonly stolen in the two counties were birds. The figures are derived from crimes going back to 2017.