Tavistock AFC’s home ground of Langsford Park is currently undergoing some exciting upgrade work, following their promotion to Division One of the Southern League from the Western League Premier Division.
The upgrade work, when completed, will see the installation of turnstiles, new pitch panels and boundary fencing, new signange and additional standing capacity.
The improvement works are being carried out to meet the ground grading requirements of the Football Association and Southern League which apply to all clubs at stage four of compliance.
Club secretary Martin Williams said: ‘We are set to have a double site of turnstiles and are required to expand our standing capacity, with undercover capacity now in place. A new concrete base is already in place for the turnstiles which was previously just an earth bank.
‘We are having infill panels placed around the pitch perimeter and screening material put in place for boundary fencing. This is in addition to new and improved signage on seats for visiting officials and the press.
‘We’re also looking to purchase a water bowser and pump, which will put us in a good position in case we suffer another drought.’
These improvements amass to a total of £24,000, with the club receiving a funding boost from West Devon Borough Council to meet this amount, who were also responsible for green lighting the planning permission to carry out the upgrade work. The club has applied for further funding help from the Premier League Stadium Fund and eagerly await confirmation that this has been granted. Once it has, work will begin on installing the fencing.
The new turnstiles are set to arrive at the end of this month; the club is in the process of confirming a delivery date. In the meantime, the pay hut has been rotated 180 degrees but is continuing to operate as normal.
Mark said: ‘We’re aiming to finish these work as soon as is possible.
‘We need to have a meeting with the grading team but so far they’re happy with the progress we’re making. We will continue to send them photgraphs of our continuing work.
‘We are hugely thankful to both West Devon Borough Council and South Hams District Council for supporting us - they have really made all of this possible.
‘We are also hugely grateful to Yelverton Construction and Cam Brothers, who have been working with us to deliever these upgrade works. We’re big believers in keeping it local and they’ve been fantastic.’
Martin also encourages everyone to come down to matches at Langsford Park to show their support for Tavistock AFC.