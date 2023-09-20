REVISED plans have been submitted to West Devon Borough Council for a development of 28 homes at Bridestowe.
Planning permission in principle has already been granted for up to 24 homes on the Town Meadow site on the western edge of the village in December 2018 (2472/17/OPA).
However, the detailed designs were refused by WDBC and on appeal in April 2022.
The planning inspector was concerned that the single storey open market units would be too distinguishable from the two storey affordable homes.
There were also concerns about flooding risk on one part of the site.
Now applicant Leander Developments have resubmitted an application (2861/23/FUL), with two storey homes for sale on the open market which would look the same as the affordable homes.
It also addresses concerns about flooding, moving some of the houses on the site.Parking would also be in parking courts off the road to avoid cars detracting from the street scene.
The developer claims that the design reflects the look of the historic village. A statement submitted with the application said: “The proposed design includes house types and a materials palette which responds to [the] local character at Bridestowe along with the rural setting and the agricultural nature of the site. All the properties have been designed to replicate rural cottages. Existing trees provide focal points upon entry to the development to create a sense of arrival.”
The housing mix now being proposed is nine affordable two-bed homes and three open market two-beds; five open market bungalows; and 11 three-bed open market homes, making a total of 19 homes.
The number of affordable homes (accessible to local people) remains unchanged, being nine two-bed homes. Meanwhile, in Bere Ferrers, Sara Pike is seeking retrospective planning for equestrian stables, a tack room and a feed and storage room on land at Ley Lane, Bere Ferrers, map reference SX 452649. The application number is 3021/23/FUL.
The applicant keeps her two horses and one pony on the land and had put up a stables to care for one of her horses over the winter months. The site is within the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. She says that the buildings have been designed to blend into the landscape and are against a hedge to make them less visible. Also an application has been submitted for Listed Building Consent for alterations to improve fire safety at historic manor house Grade I Listed manor house North Wyke in the parish of South Tawton. The house is used as an agricultural research centre. Improvements to fire safety measures within the building are needed to reduce risk to the historic building from fire.