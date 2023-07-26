Her first demonstration took her to Australia, with a display inspired by the Australian outback, featuring eucalyptus, curly twigs, peach roses, cafe au lait chrysanthemums, chocolate cosmos, burnt orange dahlias and crocosmia giving the effect of fire.Her next design took her to Holland, and was based on a still life painting by one of the Dutch masters, dating from around 1600s. Reflecting the fact that wild flowers would have been used in this era, as cultivated blooms were then so expensive, she used violet gladioli, sedums, peach roses, peachy stocks and blue larkspur. The design also featured grapes, apples and a peacock in the foreground.