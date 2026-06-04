EXETER Morris celebrated an impressive 75 years of dance, music and community with a vibrant Day of Dance in the city centre on Saturday, May 30.

The parade of Morris dancers to the Exeter Morris 75th event, video Alan Quick

Winkleigh Morris dancers in action. AQ 2206
Winkleigh Morris dancers in action. AQ 2206 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Simon Read, the Squire of Exeter Morris, centre, and two fellow dancers. AQ 2248
Simon Read, the Squire of Exeter Morris, centre, and two fellow dancers. AQ 2248 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
During the mass dance outside Exeter Cathedral. AQ 2345
During the mass dance outside Exeter Cathedral. AQ 2345 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Never before had the city seen anything like it, hankies, sticks and bells were the order of the day as 16 Morris sides performed throughout the city, bringing traditional music, energetic dancing and colour to the city’s streets.

Jim Causley sang Widecombe Fair at Exeter Morris event, video Alan Quick

During one of the dances, sticks in use. AQ 2372
During one of the dances, sticks in use. AQ 2372 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
During a performance by Aurora Appalachian. AQ 2337
During a performance by Aurora Appalachian. AQ 2337 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The event began with a parade from Southernhay and across Cathedral Green to Exeter Cathedral West Front, which was the main hub for the day.

There was then a series of opening speeches led by Simon Read, the Squire of Exeter Morris.

Grimspound Morris at Exeter Morris 75th anniversary event, video Alan Quick

Winkleigh Morris at the Day of Dance. AQ 2184
Winkleigh Morris at the Day of Dance. AQ 2184 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
The procession was led by Exeter Morris. AQ 2126
The procession was led by Exeter Morris. AQ 2126 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Following some displays of dancing there were performances by some sides before songs and an opening speech by the President of Devon Folk, award-winning singer and musician Jim Causley.

There were performances by dance group Aurora Appalachian and others before the dance sides dispersed to perform at various locations across the city.

Exeter Morris musicians. AQ 2245
Exeter Morris musicians. AQ 2245 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Devon Folk Orchestra. AQ 2334
Devon Folk Orchestra. AQ 2334 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

This included Exeter Central Station forecourt, Gandy Street, Guildhall Shopping Centre, Turks Head, Bedford Square, Castle Street, Paris Street, Princesshay Blue Boy Square, Princesshay Square, The Hooker Statue, Mint Methodist Church forecourt plus the Cathedral West Front.

Taking part were Beltane Border, Tinners Morris, Grimspound Border, Lyme Morris, Raddon Hill Morris, Bradninch Millers Morris, Great Western, Glory of the West, Knights of King Ina, Sidmouth Steppers, Winkleigh Morris, Dartington Morris, Otter Morris, Cogs and Wheels, Aurora Appalachian and Exeter Morris.

During a performance by Aurora Appalachian at Exeter Morris event, video Alan Quick

One of the finest hats from a member of Grimspound Morris. AQ 2366
One of the finest hats from a member of Grimspound Morris. AQ 2366 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

It proved to be a welcome spectacle for shoppers and business owners as well as tourists alike, many of which stopped to watch, video or photograph the dancers.

Following the dancing across the the city, a finale took place at the Cathedral West Front with a performance by Devon Folk Orchestra before a finale in the form of a mass dance by all of the Morris dancers.

All those who took part in the Day of Dance. AQ 2382
All those who took part in the Day of Dance. AQ 2382 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Morris dancers outside Exeter Cathedral. AQ 2141
Morris dancers outside Exeter Cathedral. AQ 2141 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Following the mass dance, the public were invited to join for an even bigger mass dance.

Simon Read, the Squire of Exeter Morris, thanked everyone for attending and added: “What a great way to celebrate 75 years of dancing.

Sticks aplenty from these Morris dancers. AQ 2151
Sticks aplenty from these Morris dancers. AQ 2151 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Jim Causley about to sing at Exeter Cathedral. AQ 2153
Jim Causley about to sing at Exeter Cathedral. AQ 2153 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

“Exeter Morris had 15 sides, more than 250 dancers and musicians, coming to our anniversary day of dance.

“It was a spectacle of colour and sound.”

Smiles from Morris dancers performing by the Hooker Statue. AQ 2225
Smiles from Morris dancers performing by the Hooker Statue. AQ 2225 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)