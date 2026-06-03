Devon businessman turned writer Terry Green will conclude his book launch tour for his latest thriller with a visit to Okehampton Library.
His visit will include a free author talk and book signing from 10am to 12pm on June 27, the day after his visit to Tavistock Library. It is part of a series of events Terry is holding to support the Crime Writers Association’s National Crime Reading Month in June.
He said: “I am delighted to be embarking on a series of talks and book signings at libraries around Devon to launch Dangerous Art and to support National Crime Reading Month. This annual event is held throughout June to promote the world’s most popular and best-selling genre, and it is led by the Crime Writers’ Association, of which I am a proud member.”
Terry is also known as the voice of ‘Cashier Number Three, please’ and has been dubbed ‘Mr Queue’, having exported the uniquely British habit of queueing to more than 40 countries.
Long before he took up writing, Terry worked for a company that invented the first automatic queue management service, which included a recording of his voice telling customers which kiosk to use in banks and shops. The fledgling service took off and was exported worldwide, with Terry usurped by professional voiceover artists.
In 2025, he turned to crime writing. He said: “One reader said my business book, You’re Next, read like a thriller. So, it got me thinking, ‘why not?’”
National Crime Reading Month is an initiative developed and run by the Crime Writers’ Association, this year in collaboration with The Reading Agency. It features events across the UK and Ireland run by libraries, bookshops, book clubs, reading groups, and even museums.
Find out more about Terry Green at www.terry-green.co.uk or follow @terrygreenauthor on Facebook and Instagram.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.