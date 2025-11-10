Dartmoor Zoo announced last week that the zoo’s first Amur leopard cub was born this September, one of only 15 cubs born globally this year.
The cub was born on September 29, and its arrival has been described by experts as a significant step in the conservation of the species, which is classed as “critically endangered”.
Chief executive David Gibson said: "The birth of our first Amur leopard cub here at Dartmoor Zoo is the culmination of several years of planning and hard work. It's incredibly rewarding to know that we are making a significant contribution to the survival of the most endangered big cat in the world. With fewer than 400 individuals left around the world, between the wild and zoo populations, the arrival of this cub is globally important. It will be some time yet before the cub is visible to our visitors, but they can rest assured that both mum and cub are getting the very best of care and attention in the meantime."
The enclosure will remain closed during this time to give the family time to adjust, and the zoo will make announcements of when the public can view the cub in due course.
Animal manager Madeleine Millin said: "We have been following the mother and cub's progress via cameras in the cubbing den. Lena is a first-time mother and has been doing a fantastic job of caring for her little one, who is now 5 ½ weeks old. She is very attentive and protective, reassuringly licking it and going to retrieve it when it wanders off too far! The cub is moving around well, playing with mum and exploring the surroundings of the den.”
Amur leopards are the world's rarest big cat, with only an estimated 120 left in the wild. This number has been slowly increasing in recent years, mainly due to improved legal protection and enforcement.
To find out more about Dartmoor Zoo, visit www.dartmoorzoo.org.uk.
