Dartmoor Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its newest resident - a baby black-tailed marmoset born to one of only two breeding pairs in Europe.
Edwina and Ernie became parents for the second time on Sunday (June 28) after the birth of the baby, which is yet to be sexed and named. The pair welcomed their first infant, Echo, on December 2, 2025.
Dartmoor Zoo’s chief executive, David Gibson, said: “Celebrating the birth of any animal within the zoo is always a pleasure, but when there are fewer than 30 individuals of that species known to be held in zoos globally, every single new addition is extra special! We are absolutely delighted to welcome this latest addition to the Dartmoor Zoo family as we continue our efforts to help preserve this important species.”
Black-tailed marmosets are listed as ‘Near Threatened’ on the IUCN Red List and are mainly found in the Amazon Rainforest. The species faces threats from habitat loss, deforestation, agricultural expansion and the illegal pet trade. They are dark grey or brown with a black tail, and typically measure between six and ten inches, weighing 300 to 400 grams.
Head keeper Jenna Crawford said: “We’re unbelievably pleased at yet another birth within our tiniest primate family! Working with the black-tailed marmosets has been a continual supply of invaluable joy. I can’t wait to watch Echo step into big sister mode.”
Dartmoor Zoo is a 33-acre site located on the fringes of Dartmoor, Devon. Dartmoor Zoological Society, the charity behind the zoo, was established in 2014 when Benjamin Mee, the former private owner of the zoo, gifted it to the newly formed charity. Today, the zoo is heavily involved in research, conservation, and education projects.
To donate, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc8j5ak7. Anyone who wishes to suggest a name for the baby should contact [email protected].
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