The ‘historic’ Court of Appeal ruling on Monday reaffirmed the right of people to enjoy overnight backpack camping as part of open air recreation on the moor. This right had been challenged by moorland landowner Alexander Darwall who won his case outlawing it, until the DNPA appealed against the decision. The DPA argued wild camping was an ancient tradition and popular pastime on Dartmoor – that gazing at the stars and waking to the sound of the dawn chorus was open air recreation. After the right to wild camp was banned by the High Court last January wildcampers had to seek permission from the landowners, through the DNPA.