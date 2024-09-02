The team was called by police at 4pm on Wednesday (August 28) because they were concerned for a walker who had not returned from a camping trip. The 62-year-old had set off from Postbridge with three dogs and, although overdue, had made no contact with family. A rescue team spokesman said: “Search parties were deployed northwards on either side of the East Dart river and we then received information that although unhurt, the walker was exhausted and could not get the dogs and himself over the stile over the wall near Broad Down.