POLICE rural affairs officers have been cracking down on speeding drivers to help save the lives of wildlife and livestock in West Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police, in collaboration with local neighbourhood teams and partner agencies, have been carrying out high-visibility patrols to raise awareness about rural crime, including traffic hitting animals and dogs attacking sheep on places like Dartmoor.
Following a number of recent collisions involving livestock, teams carried out a targeted speeding operation on moorland roads between Tavistock, Princetown and Yelverton.
PC Julian Fry and the team used this opportunity to patrol busy car parks, engaging with members of the public to raise awareness about dog attacks on livestock and install additional signage to reinforce the importance of keeping dogs on leads or under close control.
PC Julian Fry of the Rural Affairs Team commented: “Allowing dogs to chase or attack livestock is a criminal offence. Attacks on livestock are a year-round issue and can have devastating consequences for the animals and farmers involved.
“If you’re walking your dog in the countryside, please take notice of signage; respect any wildlife or livestock around you and keep your dog on a lead or under close control at all times.”
PC Jenny Mashford, neighbourhood beat manager for Tavistock, added: “Following deployment of the speed monitoring equipment on the B3212, the B3357 and Down Road on the outskirts of Tavistock, we were pleased to see that the majority of drivers were keeping to the speed limits and driving safely on our roads.”
Sgt Mike Blackwell-Brown said: “I hope the week of intensification is reassuring our communities that we are listening to them, and that action is being taken to prevent rural crime across Devon and Cornwall.
“As always, we need the support of our rural communities and encourage people living and working in rural areas to be vigilant and report any crimes or intelligence to us."
Any information about crime or antisocial behaviour affecting communities can be reported it using the intelligence portal on the Devon and Cornwall Police website: www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/
Alternatively, suspected crimes or suspicious activity can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
To keep up to date with rural crime information in local areas, residents can sign up to the free Devon and Cornwall Alert system:www.alerts.dc.police.uk/or follow the rural affairs team on Facebook:www.facebook.com/DCPoliceRural