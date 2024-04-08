A PARTY of young adults who got into difficulties in bad weather on Dartmoor have been successfully rescued exhausted but unharmed by Okehampton-based mountain rescuers.
The group of four had to be rescued by the team from North Dartmoor Search and Rescue after bad weather affected their plans to walk from Okehampton to Ivybridge across the moor.
The four had arrived in Okehampton by train on Tuesday and had packed a tent for an overnight wild camp on the moor.
As night fell on Tuesday evening, they opted to camp south of Hangingstone Hill but the wind and rain intensified overnight.
On Wednesday morning the conditions did not improve and being physically exhausted and facing poor visibility, they called for help from the emergency services.
A three-strong team from North Dartmoor Search and Rescue set out on foot with search dog Jack from Hangingstone Hill. A further seven team members were transported to Hangingstone, as support, in case a stretcher or further equipment was required. At the location given, the four exhausted young people were assessed by DSRTN casualty carers.
After being assessed, changed into drier clothes and given additional warm layers and food, they were walked off safely to the awaiting Land Rovers. All members were off the moor by early afternoon.
A DSRTN spokesman said: “We are on call 24/7/365 to help those in need. If you’d like to support the team, please go to the donation link: https://www.justgiving.com/dartmoorsearchandrescue