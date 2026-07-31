EXTRA patrols are returning to Dartmoor this summer as efforts are stepped up to protect the landscape during one of its busiest periods of the year.
Marshals are back on the moor for a sixth consecutive summer, working alongside park rangers to encourage responsible behaviour, tackle anti-social activity and help visitors enjoy Dartmoor National Park safely.
The additional patrols come as Dartmoor celebrates the 75th anniversary of its designation as a National Park, with thousands of people expected to visit during the school holidays.
The marshals provide extra support for rangers, extending patrols into the evenings and maintaining a visible presence at popular beauty spots across the moor.
The initiative is funded through a partnership involving the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, the National Trust, Forestry England, the Duchy of Cornwall, South West Lakes Trust, Dartmoor Common Owners Association, Natural England and a number of private landowners.
Richard Drysdale, director of conservation and communities at Dartmoor National Park Authority, said the extra support was particularly important during the peak visitor season.
“All our staff, including National Park Rangers, work tirelessly to protect Dartmoor and promote why it's a wonderful place to spend quality time,” he said.
“The school summer holidays are our busiest period and we welcome people enjoying Dartmoor responsibly in its 75th anniversary year.
“The deployment of marshals gives us vital extra help in proactively speaking with people, enforcing byelaws and explaining why they matter. This all helps Dartmoor stay special for everyone.”
Dartmoor's ranger team carry out conservation work, monitor the condition of the park, respond to incidents and provide specialist support to emergency services.
But with the protected landscape stretching across 368 square miles, maintaining a regular presence in every area is a significant challenge.
The seasonal marshals help bridge that gap, particularly during evenings when visitor numbers remain high and incidents of anti-social behaviour are more likely.
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