The Dartmoor Pony Society’s Moorland Show returns with its combined Pony and Dog Show on Sunday, September 1, from 10am, at the Old Playing Fields in Princetown.
The show attracts all breeds and sizes – of both the canine and equine variety! A couple of years ago, this gorgeous Newfoundland dog was a winner at the dog show; this stunning 2024 Dartmoor pony foal is probably not much bigger!
Come along to this friendly little show: bring your dog or your Dartmoor pony or just enjoy a day out, suitable for all ages.
The Family Dog Show has ten classes including Best Youngster (18 months and under), Best Pedigree, Best Crossbreed, Most Handsome Dog and Prettiest Bitch.
First prize winners will compete for the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show. There will be rosettes for 1st – 6th place. Entries on the field from 10.30am and judging starts at 11am. Entry is £1 per class.
Pony class pre-entries closed on 23 August, but do enter on the day – just £8 per class.
Dartmoors are especially good family ponies and as well as ‘show’ classes, both in-hand (led) and ridden, the Moorland Show is very much aimed at families and children, with lead rein classes for children from three years old and young handler classes for youngsters aged 5-14 years.
This show is for pedigree ponies registered with the Dartmoor Pony Society (DPS) and also for those listed on the DPS Supplementary Register (SR).
Visitor admission is free, the show field is easy to find and will be well marked as you approach Princetown from any direction. Refreshments will be supplied by Philippa Whitley and there will be a raffle too!