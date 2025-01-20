The groundbreaking project restoring ancient peatland and the planting of new woodland on Dartmoor has been seen by a TV audience.
Last Sunday evening (January 19), the South West Peatland Partnership (SWPP) project and which helps slow climate change, controls and preserves water and supports wildlife featured on BBC Countryfile.
Programme presenter Joe Crowley visited the site of work by project partner the Woodland Trust at Fingle Woods near Okehampton, where the trust is removing conifers and returning native trees and wildlife.
Joe spent the day with the SWPP team and contractors building a series of wooden blocks in an eroding channel. This is all part of SWPP’s work to slow the flow of water, raise and stabilise the local water table and restore dried and degrading peat bogs.
Viewers can see the benefits of peatland restoration – employing people in diverse, practical, landscape roles on Dartmoor, investing in local sustainable materials and creating the conditions needed for peat to begin to form once more.
Joe highlighted the work with the Woodland Trust, using local wood from restoration works in restoring Dartmoor’s peatlands: He said: “I love the circular nature of it; everything that’s being done is then in turn helping to keep the peat going, to restore it, to revive it, and nothing goes to waste.“
Jonny Robinson-Noades, SWPP restoration officer, worked with Joe to construct the wooden blocks in the programme.
He explained how positive it is to reach national audiences in this way: “Featuring on Countryfile really helps to highlight the gravitas of our work and allows us to contribute to a wider message of hope around efforts to conserve and enhance our natural habitats.”
You can follow this link to watch the Countryfile episode at https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/b006t0bv/countryfile