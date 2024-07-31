Dartmoor has reaffirmed its dedication to the UN-backed Race to Zero initiative, marking a significant step in addressing climate change.
The UK's National Parks recently became the first protected landscapes globally to join the Race to Zero. Pamela Woods, Chair of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: "National Parks are once again leading in climate action. This announcement is particularly meaningful in the 75th anniversary year of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949."
As its Partnership Plan outlines, Dartmoor aims to be carbon-negative by 2045. Current efforts include enhancing nature through landscape recovery areas, restoring peatlands, managing natural flood risks, creating and managing woodlands, and experimenting with land management and farming practices.
Ms Woods added: "Achieving net zero is crucial, which is why Dartmoor was the first UK National Park to declare a climate and ecological emergency in 2019. Shortly after, we approved our Climate Action Plan to reach net zero. Our collaborative efforts at local, national, and international levels show our commitment to making Dartmoor a place where nature and people can thrive."
The Race to Zero calls on cities, companies, regions, financial institutions, and educational bodies to take immediate, effective measures to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. The UK's National Parks aim to reach net zero by 2040 and become significant carbon sinks by 2050.