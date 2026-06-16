A RAIL supporter who played a key role in promoting the railway’s return to Okehampton has retired after a long career championing Devon and Cornwall’s branch lines.
Richard Burningham MBE has been manager of the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership for the past 28 years.
Richard and his team promoted the opening of the Dartmoor Line between Exeter and Okehampton in the autumn of 2021. He organised all the heritage signage, a recreated 1950s booking office and a period waiting room and arranged funding for the Dartmoor Information Centre and the Dartmoor Railway Association shop.
Richard was awarded the MBE for ‘Services to the rail industry in the South West’ in the 2010 New Year Honours.
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