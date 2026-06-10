A Devon equine charity has been providing training for welfare officers on how to spot signs of neglect and other welfare problems in horses and ponies.
Frontline animal welfare staff from across the South West came together at the Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Upcott Park site near Holsworthy in north Devon for a day of practical training focused on spotting and responding to equine welfare problems.
The one-day continuing professional development (CPD) event brought together Mare and Foal Sanctuary team members, colleagues from the RSPCA’s Devon and Cornwall Inspectorate team and a representative from The Donkey Sanctuary.
The training covered body condition scoring, horse handling, legislation and horse welfare management.
It combined hands-on sessions in the yard with shared learning and discussion, with the sanctuary’s trainers and RSPCA officers running practical and scenario-based sessions.
Ponies Sky, Gabriel, Nero, Rain, Nutkin and Hugo supported the day as calm, well-handled teaching partners, helping participants to refine their skills in assessing condition, reading behaviour and applying safe, respectful handling techniques.
The event formed part of a wider effort to strengthen skills and relationships across the region so that welfare teams can respond more effectively when horses and ponies need help.
The day was coordinated by Leah Brock, senior field officer at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
She said: “When our teams work side by side, we learn from each other and build the trust that makes joint welfare work more effective.
“Upcott Park rehoming yard is a real asset for this kind of training because we can bring theory and practice together in a safe environment, with ponies who show what good handling and management look like.
“For horses and ponies on the edge of neglect, the difference often comes down to an inspector or welfare officer knowing what to look for and who to call. By investing in shared CPD like this, we are giving our partners extra confidence in the field and making sure that when a horse is struggling, someone has the skills and the relationships to step in quickly.”
Suzy Hannaby, learning and development Specialist with the RSPCA, said: “It’s really beneficial for our charities to be working together.
“The Mare and Foal Sanctuary help us out all the time and we’re really grateful for the support we receive from them 24/7.
“We couldn’t do a lot of the welfare work that we do without them, so it’s really nice to come together as two teams – the local Devon and Cornwall Inspectorate team and the Mare and Foal Sanctuary team – to spend time together, get to know each other and learn from each other.”
Hannah Bryer, head of welfare at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “The day was a great opportunity to bring together frontline animal welfare teams to learn from each other, share valuable ideas, and increase our knowledge.
“Collaboration is key to supporting positive equine welfare across a range of settings.
“The event at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary was another great example of charities working together and ultimately help more equines in need.”
The charity hopes that increased collaboration between equine and animal welfare organisations will lead to more consistent decision making on the ground, better use of limited resources and, ultimately, better outcomes for horses, ponies and foals in need.
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