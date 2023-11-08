CALLING Dartmoor hill farmers – there is still time to sign up for training to help with your business.
The Dartmoor Hill Farm Project is delighted to be running The Royal Countryside Fund’s (RCF) free Farm for the Future programme for farming families across Dartmoor, with the next event taking place on Wednesday, 29 November at the Two Bridges Hotel.
This event, with guest speakers, will provide advice on greater efficiency, profitability and managing change for a clearer future plan.
The registration window may be closing, but the journey is just beginning to a more resilient and successful farming life.
Over three years, Farm for the Future has achieved impressive results with 95 per cent of participating farms saying they have increased confidence in their ability to plan for the future.
With an abundance of positive feedback, the programme has people and their welfare at its core – reflecting the values of the RCF.
Inspired by its founder, HM King Charles III, The Royal Countryside Fund acts as a catalyst, enabling change and developing resilience, working with local partners who deliver the bespoke programmes of support.
The scheme offers workshops on business efficiency and environmental schemes as well as the chance to reconnect with other farmers locally and gain ongoing one-to-one support.
Previous participants who took part in the 2022 Dartmoor programme reflected on how it has been useful when considering the future of their own livestock business.
“The events helped provide more information to focus the mind and refine options, even if they were things I was already considering,’ said one participant. “The fact they are locally tailored with someone you can speak to and able to help as a point of consistent contact made it very valuable and provided the opportunity to meet other farmers for discussion.”
For more information, contact the Dartmoor Hill Farm Project via email [email protected] or phone 01822 890913, or visit
https://www.dartmoorhillfarmproject.co.uk/farm-for-the-future