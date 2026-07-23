The Dartmoor Folk Festival returns to South Zeal, near Okehampton, from August 7 to 9 for a fantastic weekend celebrating traditional music, song, dance and community.
Whether you're a lifelong folk enthusiast or discovering the festival for the first time, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
The weekend features concerts in the Victory Hall, lively ceilidhs, pub sessions, workshops, dance displays, children's activities, craft stalls, a church service, Dartmoor ramble, music sessions and plenty of free daytime entertainment throughout the village.
This year's festival welcomes an outstanding line-up of guest performers alongside local musicians, dancers and storytellers, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all ages.
Artists include the Phil Beer Trio, Blair Dunlop Band, Arthur Coates and Jenn Butterworth, Phil Beer (solo), The Carrivick Sisters, Rocking Horse Money, The Bismarcks, Jill and Bernard Blackwell, Adelaide Taylor and Anthony Croft, Ezmay Grace, Katie Howson, Dartmoor Harmony and the Dartmoor Pixie Band.
There will be the junior Dartmoor Broom Dance Competition and the Junior and Adults Dartmoor Step Dance competition.
Children’s activities include storytelling, Rise and Shine with Entertainingly Different, a duck race, face painting, Punch and Judy and more.
Afternoon entertainment on the Saturday and Sunday is free-of-charge, events from 1.30pm.
There will be food and drink stalls, ice creams and a bar.
With beautiful Dartmoor as the backdrop, it's the perfect summer weekend for families, friends and visitors alike.
Weekend tickets and camping passes are on sale now, so don't miss your chance to be part of one of Devon's best-loved folk festivals.
Alan Quick, press officer, said: “Book early to secure your place for an unforgettable weekend of music, tradition and fun.
“It really is a beautiful little festival in the heart of Dartmoor and people tell us it is their favourite family festival.”
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