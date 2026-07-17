Last week’s Brenstock Music Festival was a resounding success attracting bands and festival-goers from across the region.
The festival, held in Brentor village, featured multiple local bands playing a wide variety of music genres, an open mic session and a bar, which proved to be particularly popular in the hot weather.
Lead organiser Dom Carnell, said: “This was the first time it was a sell-out. We had two stages and were seesawing between them. I really enjoyed this one.
“A shout out to Jack Chams in Tavistock for the fans. They lent us two industrial fans and they were amazing, cooling the bands down.”
The first Brenstock festival was held in 2016 and it is held every other year.
Photo credit: Billy Kent
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