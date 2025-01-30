A documentary about the Right to Roam campaign on Dartmoor has been heralded a success as it premieres across Devon, writes Bethia Wyborn.
Dartmoor Calling, directed by Charlotte Bill, showcases the campaigners, conservationists, farmers and museum curators who fought to save Dartmoor from the 1950s up to the present day.
Manchester-born Charlotte was working on a film in the north of England when she read about the Darwall case. The efforts of campaigners from Devon compelled her so much that she travelled to Stall Moor on the south of Dartmoor, to stand beside 3,000 others in the fight to keep wild camping on Dartmoor legal.
Charlotte said: “It felt like the whole of Devon had risen up to protest. I met people from ages 18 to 80 who were there to defend their freedom which was a very powerful moment that stayed with me. That’s what inspired Dartmoor Calling, I just felt like the moors had a lot to say.”
The documentary is a collaboration between different organisations and volunteers with a homage to the late Sylvia Sayer who campaigned to protected save Dartmoor from development from the 1950s onwards.
Charlotte researched for the documentary by temporarily living on Dartmoor, reading extensively about local folklore and interviewing volunteers about the importance of preserving the land.
“I wanted the project to be a very open and collaborative so I strived to create a space where people would feel ready to tell their stories. Through spending time working on the documentary I really fell in love with Dartmoor and meeting people from all walks of life was really inspiring.”
Due to such high demand for ticket screenings, Dartmoor Calling will be playing an additional event at Plymouth Arts Cinema on Thursday, February 13 and Saturday, February 15.
Dartmoor Calling was produced by Clapham Film Unit and supported by players of the National Lottery via the heritage fund.