The trophy winners were as follows: Page Challenge Cup, most points in show, F Howard; Bradford Challenge Bowl, most points in show, runner up, H Hicks; Ivor Paull Plate, most points, trumpet daffodils, L Winn; Gazette Challenge Cup, most points, large cup daffodils, A Coombes; Bennett Memorial Cup, most points, double daffoils, W Hicks; Bere Ferrers Social Club Bowl, most points, other daffodils, F Howard; Crocker Williams Cup, most points, other flowers, W Hicks; Frampton Cup, most points, garden produce section, R White; Doris Friend Memorial Bow, most points, decorative section, N Burrows; HMS Plate, decorative section runner up, M Crout; Reg Collom Memorial Cup, most points, decorative section; Domestic Challenge Cup, runner up, domestic section, M Willmoss & J Le Vasseur; Joe Pengelly Cup, most points, photographic section, J Maslen; Barbara Grinsted Memorial Plate, best trumped daffodil, L Winn; Fyffres Munro Cup, best large cup daffodil, L Winn; Somers Gibson Cup, best small cup daffodil, C Street; Coronation Cup, best double daffodil, A Coombes; Alan & Lucy Langsford Trophy, best in ‘other daffodils’, D Carver; Bere Ferrers Challenge Cup, best exhibit, daffodil collection class, M Bersey; Elsie Hall Plate, best exhibit, other flowers’ W Hicks; Marjorie Statton Rose Bowl, best pot plant in show, W Hicks; Agnes Jury Cup, best exhibit, decorative section, V Barden; Shirley Wakefield-Smith Memorial Cup, best camellia, P Gallagher; Rumleigh House Cup, most points, novice classes, T Kent; RHS Banksian Medal, most points, horticultural section, F Howard; Daffodil Society Medal, F Howard.