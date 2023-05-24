‘On the Saturday evening, in the Coronation Hall, next to the pub, we have The Hummingbirds. We are dressing that up like a NAAFI canteen with decorations on all the tables. We have got in excess of 20 vehicles, everything from an armoured personnel carriers to pre-war cars and everything in between. We have got a very large beer garden, so the smaller vehicles and cars and motorcycles will be in the beer garden. We want everyone who can to dress up, the reenactment guys will dress up. We start at 12 noon on Saturday, with a barbecue from 2pm, and we have a tribute to Bill Millin, the piper of Sword Beach. I’m trying to learn the bagpipes so it seemed appropriate.