Eddie Ember, chair of Bere Alston Royal British Legion, organised the events. He said: “There was a very good turnout by the parish council, and the public and the school, while veterans were on parade from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Parachute Regiment. It was a sombre and respectful occasion of reflection at the memorial. The children were then really attentive at the talk by Major Geoff Sutton, US Army (retired) who served in Iraq. He told the children how the US D-Day forces billeted in Bere Alston and deployed to Normandy from Saltash. The children really soaked it all up and asked some really mature questions afterwards.”