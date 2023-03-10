Cycling Without Age: West Devon and East Cornwall is running a launch event for 2023 at Roadford Lake cafe tomorrow (March 11) for those interested in becoming a volunteer pilot for the charity.
The charity ask: Do you run a care home and think your residents would love a ride in the trishaw? Are you a carer and know someone who would love to feel the wind in their hair?
The event, running between 2pm and 5pm, will be offering refreshments such as tea and cake to anyone interested in finding out more about setting.
The mission of Cycling without Age is to provide facilitated trishaw cycle rides to all sections of the local community who are in need. They aim to reach those who are less mobile with a range of health conditions and those in care homes. There are two trishaws: one in Tavistock (helped by Bedford Square) and the Memory Cafe and the other in Launceston.
If you wish to attend, contact the group via their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065023473128 or visit their website at: https://cyclingwithoutagew.wixsite.com/wdec