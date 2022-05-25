Crown uncovered after 50 years in box of paperwork

Rosemary Osborne thinks that fate might have played a hand when she came across a box of old family photos and paperwork this week and found the jubilee decoration that adorned her house during the Queen’s Coronation in 1953... and it’s as good as new!

This week as we celebrate the Queen’s 70 year reign (Queen Elizabeth succeeded her father King George VI as Monarch in 1952) Rosemary will be once again displaying her ‘jubilee crown’ as she joins in the events in her home town of Tavistock.

‘I was three when the Queen had her coronation, said Rosemary. ‘In the picture (right) I am standing in the doorway of my home at the time in Trelawney Road, which overlooked the old railway line. The crown was hanging above the door with flags.

‘The crown was not homemade but a mass-produced one and my dad knitted the beret I was wearing which was in the red, white and blue colours.

‘I still have the beret and amazingly in the box was the cardboard crown which had red, silver and gold foil on it. I couldn’t believe that it turned up this week of all weeks. I had no idea I still had it.’

Rosemary says she did not remember an awful lot about the coronation but knew at the time it was a big occasion and being a supporter of the Royal Family she had kept scrapbooks of Royal events over the years.

‘I am putting the flags up and plan to go to the lighting of the Beacon,’ said the 73-year-old who now lives in Yelverton Terrace. ‘The Queen is an amazing woman and I think everyone should take a leaf out of her book for her dedication. She is frailer now but that dedication is still there.

‘I am so glad she will be able to take part in the events recognising her remarkable achievement.’