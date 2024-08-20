The big attraction this year was the pairing of the ‘Cheetah’ aero engine that visited last year, with a famous Rolls Royce ‘Merlin’ engine. Both engines were run individually during the day, but at 2pm, both engines were run together creating an amazing sound for onlookers. This was the first time in over 80 years that two aero engines had been heard running together at RAF Harrowbeer so a very special event.