Huge crowds flocked to Yelverton at the weekend for the annual RAF Harrowbeer 1940s event, organised by the RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group (HIG).
There were WWII re-enactors everywhere, covering British, American, German and Russian troops, plus a large selection of lovingly restored military and vintage vehicles, all helping to turn back the clock to a different age.
A special event was a visit from ‘Mr Winston Churchill’ who gave a speech and toured the displays. A vintage double-decker bus ran a service between the show site and Yelverton Parade, where the shops had dressed their windows with flags, 1940s signs and pictures. Visitors could take a trip round the airfield on wagons pulled by two of the Robey Trust’s steam engines.
The big attraction this year was the pairing of the ‘Cheetah’ aero engine that visited last year, with a famous Rolls Royce ‘Merlin’ engine. Both engines were run individually during the day, but at 2pm, both engines were run together creating an amazing sound for onlookers. This was the first time in over 80 years that two aero engines had been heard running together at RAF Harrowbeer so a very special event.
The Iconic ‘Merlin’ engine was fitted to many aircraft, including Lancasters, Spitfires and Hurricanes. The Armstrong Siddeley ‘Cheetah’ engines were fitted to Avro Ansons, which flew in and out of Harrowbeer during WWII.
During the afternoon each day, the re-enactors gave a demonstration of wartime weapons that included blank firing. Period musical entertainment was provided by Bern Stewart, with the Hummingbirds on Saturday and jazz duo ‘Fine Whines’ on Sunday.
Lead organiser of the event Stephen Fryer, said: “Our free 1940s weekend is a unique event in the calendar as it relies totally on donations for it to run. As it increases in size, so do the costs and we ask everyone to support us by making a donation through our website, www.rafharrowbeer1940s.co.uk.
“On behalf of the HIG, can I thank both the Devon MVE and WWII Re-Enactors South-West for their help, and to everyone who came, either as an exhibitor or visitor, for making the event such a success. Thanks too, to our sponsors, Westcountry Financial, CWC Solicitors, Paladin Advocates, Mansbridge and Balment and Kelly’s Ice Cream for their continued support.”