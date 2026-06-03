Three treasured West Devon sportsman are to be remembered by their former colleagues, friends and family at a special event.
Members of two amateur sports clubs, Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club and Old Plymothians & Mannameadians Rugby Football Club (OPM RFC), will come together on a tribute day later this month to honour three ex-members of the clubs.
As part of the planned tribute day, postponed due to weather, Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club will dedicate its pavilion in name to long-standing former founding member Cyril Treweeks who left the club a legacy after he died recently.
The event, at the cricket club, will also honour the memory of Mike Chetwynd and the legacy of Simon Adams.
Simon, affectionately known as ‘The Ginger Prince,’ sparked a huge fundraising effort in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), which is now approaching £600,000.
Simon, who died aged 46 from MND in 2011, was hugely popular in the sporting community. Before his death, he challenged his rugby club to raise £1 million to support research and those living with MND.
Since then, teammates, friends and supporters from the area have continued Simon’s mission through charity matches and community fundraising events by the cricket and rugby clubs.
A presentation will be made on the poignant day in support of the MNDA with a symbolic cheque marking the continued progress towards the £1 million target Simon set.
A spokesperson for the clubs said: “Simon brought people together in life, and he continues to do so through this fundraising. The support from the local community has been incredible and we’re determined to keep going until we reach Simon’s £1 million goal.”
Mike Chetwynd’s first sporting love was cricket. From a very young age he used to go to Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club (YBCC) and watch his father play. So unsurprisingly, he joined and played for them once he became old enough.
Despite moving from Devon and travelling abroad, he remained a club member. On returning to Devon, Mike played for many Devon teams over the years, captaining, umpiring, scoring and volunteering as one of the grounds team, with YBCC. He also volunteered as a guest, becoming well-known by many other players across the county.
In later years Mike made and sold cricket bats, even growing the willow to make them. He very sadly passed away in September 2024 whilst in Denmark, working in his main job as a hydrographic surveyor.
In 2025 YBCC held a memorial event in Mike’s honour and through a raffle, auction and donations raised £800. His former partner Jane has nominated the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to be the recipient of the funds raised.
At the dedication event funds raised through MND benefit fundraising matches over the past two years will be ceremonially presented to the charity in Simon’s name, contributing to his ongoing fundraising legacy.
The rearranged event will also feature the presentation of funds raised at a memorial match last year for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Mike Chetwynd with funds presented to Mike’s former partner Jane.
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