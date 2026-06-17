Two councillors have backed an idea to improve the safety of a dangerous West Devon road moorland with one of the worst accident records in the region.
The moorland A386 between Yelverton and Plymouth has been flagged up by police and Devon County Council highways as needing a reduced speed limit and junction modifications to reduce fatal and serious traffic collisions.
Last year two motorcyclists were killed in accidents on the road and another motorcyclist died on Monday in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision on June 5 close to the turning to Buckland Abbey. There have also been many serious injuries.
Many collisions have happened close to junctions to businesses along the road, such as the Strawberry Fields cafe, and on the Magpie Bends stretch near Horrabridge. Among the hazards are slow-moving cyclists and golfer pedestrians.
Cllr Michael Fife-Cook, Devon County Council, Yelverton Rural, said: “We, as Devon county councillors have been in consultation with all concerned for some time now regarding the dangers posed by our country roads. In recent months there have been serious accidents at Magpie Bends, life-changing incidents near the war memorial in Crapstone, and many of our minor roads can be death traps not only for the unwary motorist but also for livestock and wildlife.
“The main road from Yelverton to Plymouth is far more dangerous than most motorists realise. Cyclists, buses, trucks and holidaymakers all use this route, often unaware of the hazards it presents.
“Golfers accessing nearby facilities, numerous side roads and entrances, together with poor road surfaces, all add to the risks. In my view, these factors should justify a 40mph speed limit, yet many still drive at breakneck speeds with little regard for other road users.”
He warned: “Making this road safer will not be a cheap fix. We will need to address issues such as access to Strawberry Fields, where entering and exiting the site can feel like playing Russian roulette. None of these challenges are insurmountable; they simply require careful thought, proper planning and the necessary investment.”
Cllr Ric Cheadle (West Devon Borough), who lives in Yelverton, said: “I was aware of the thought to restrict the A386 to 40mph. And while I support it, it would make no sense to do it unless the local roads joining the A386 are also restricted, currently most are not. And to be effective it will need to be policed. Just having a speed limit doesn’t stop people speeding.”
A spokesperson for Devon County Council said: “We regularly review road safety data with the police. The A386 has been identified as a ‘high harm’ road, with two fatal, 11 serious and 22 slight collisions recorded over the past five years. It has one of the highest rates of collision on rural A-roads across Devon and Cornwall.”
The county council is developing proposals for a reduced 40mph speed limit on sections of the route and are designing the scheme. A traffic regulation order is expected to be published in the autumn followed by public consultation to help decide whether the scheme goes ahead and in what form.
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