A HUGE project to improve cricket facilities at one of West Devon’s biggest clubs will see the club continue to offer sporting opportunities to an ever-growing number of people living in the borough.
The pavilion revamp project at Tavistock Cricket Club has seen the club create a new disabled toilet, a girls’ changing room and extend the existing changing room.
West Devon Borough Council has helped the project with £120,000 of S106 funding.
The work was carried out through the winter and spring months.
The works at the club pavilion will allow the club to continue growing its cricket programme and welcome children and adults alike into enjoying sport and improving their wellbeing.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon Hub Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support an important community sports club like Tavistock Cricket Club through S106 funding.
“The extensions and changes being made to the pavilion make the club even more inclusive than it was already, and the club is seeing that in the popularity of children’s cricket and adults’ cricket alike.”
Club President Andrew Jarman said: “On behalf of Tavistock Cricket Club I would like to express my sincere thanks to West Devon Borough Council for supporting our project.
“The improvements to the club premises has impacted everyone in the club, from the oldest to the youngest. We could not have anticipated the tremendous difference it has made to the Club as a whole.
“The intention was to improve facilities so that we could welcome a more diverse following, both in encouraging participation, and providing amenities for all. What we have seen as a result is a massive uptake in women’s cricket and increased interest from the community as a whole, with supporters retuning to the club after many years absence.
“Junior participation is at an all-time high and everyone involved in the Club has been lifted by the changes. There is no doubt that without the S106 funding and Council support this project could not have taken place.”
The funding has come from Section 106 money provided by two developments in the town; the Embden Grange development on Butcher Park Hill (£107,856) and the Cavanna Homes New Launceston Road development (£12,144).
The female cricket revolution has already come to come to Tavistock with two new teams formed as the club puts into practise its more inclusive policy.
The formation of its first ever girls team was marked recently with the girls playing together for the first time in a fun event by Devon Cricket, alongside girls’ teams from Paignton, Ivybridge, Sandford, and Whitchurch. This summer the club also launched a women’s team, with 20 players signed up.