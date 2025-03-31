Bridestowe and Belstone Cricket Club were “gutted” to discover around £20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the club shed by thieves with cutting equipment.
The thieves targeted the shed on the Millaton ground at Bridestowe during the night of March 21, cut through four high-security locks and stole several pedestrian mowers, scarifiers, tools and a generator.
Bridestowe and Belstone CC were not the only victims of rural crime that week. Lewdown CC also had groundskeeping machinery stolen.
Dr James Ewen, player and facilities officer, said: “Whilst we are insured, we only expect a fraction of the replacement cost to come back from the insurance company. We are so close to the season that I can’t quite see how we will be able to get ready in time as we cannot afford to buy brand new equipment and it will take me months to find the right second-hand equipment at a price we can afford.
“We have had many kind offers from the community and also from some other cricket clubs but the equipment that we need is quite specialist and it isn’t practical to share equipment”.
The stolen equipment had been bought second-hand with volunteers scouring auction sites and local ads to find promising mowers and rollers.
Volunteers at the cricket club spent 100s of hours and often their own money to get the equipment to the standard needed to play top flight cricket in Devon.
Tallan Burns, 1st X1 captain, said: “The club is absolutely gutted. We have worked so hard to provision local, high quality cricket to the Okehampton area just for thieves to put us back on the edge of financial ruin”.
Bridestowe and Belstone Cricket Club are newly merged this year, playing A Division cricket with three men's teams, a ladies softball team and three youth teams.
The replacements will cost around £10,000, which the club say “don’t have”.
James continued: “Rural crime is a real issue, it seems that however much we spend on security and locks, it makes no difference. The thieves are brazen and well-equipped, a local farmer I know was laughed at when he caught thieves on his property and managed to chase them off only for them to return and steal farm equipment the following night.”
So far, Bridestowe and Belstone Cricket Club have raised £1,434 with 16 supporters for the new equipment.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were notified following reports of a burglary at Bridestowe Cricket Club overnight between March 20 and 21. It was reported the club outbuilding was broken into and ground equipment, tools and a generator stolen. At this time, there are no viable lines of enquiry however if further evidence comes to light the incident can be revisited.
“Anybody with information or relevant footage can contact police on 101 or via our website quoting 50250071340”
Devon Cricket League have released a statement urging clubs to be vigilant and aware if they are offered cheap machinery.