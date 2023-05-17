A FREE community event is taking place in Callington this half term.
Creation Stations will be set up in Callington Methodist Church, PL17 7JJ on Wednesday May 31 between 10am and 12 noon.
The event is a chance for anyone to pop along and get creative or just pop in for a cuppa and a chat.
The event is open to anyone of all ages and abilities and there will be no charge, but donations are welcome.
All children need to be accompanied by an adult.
For more information contact: 01579 388840 or visit: www.callingtonmethodist.org