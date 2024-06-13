DEBATES over whether cream or jam should go on first will rage as the second Tavistock Cream Tea Week tickles the taste buds over the weekend and into next week.
The event, which starts tomorrow, Saturday, June 22, and runs until a week Sunday, June 30, is a celebration of the town’s history as the birthplace of the Devonshire Cream Tea in new and inventive ways.
The festival will showcase the culinary expertise on offer at the wide variety of cafes and bakers in Tavistock with a competition to find the best scone bakers. There are classes to reward inventiveness and best savoury and sweet and an overall champion dish.
The bake-off is organised by Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District).
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “This year is sure to prove once again that Tavistock really does have talent in scones. From an Italian-themed scone of prosciutto, mozzarella and pesto to an elderflower scone served with toffee apple jam, the race is on to see who will be crowned champion.”
The town is set for another week of exciting new scones and cream tea combinations during Tavistock Cream Tea Week as businesses battle it out to see who can come up with the most inventive new cream tea.
Shoppers will be able to taste a number of different and inspired takes on the Devonshire Classic, with judging taking place by Tavistock Mayor, Cllr Paul Ward. There will also be a chance for the public to vote.
Last year 2023 the Church Lane cafe was crowned Champion of Champions with their ‘Ode to Pizza Cream Tea’ – a sun-dried tomato, olive & parmesan cheese scone topped with mascarpone & basil cream, sweet tomato jam and a parmesan crisp.
Legend has it that the very first ‘cream teas’ were served over 1,000 years ago by the monks of Tavistock Abbey. It is said that when the Benedictine Abbey was being rebuilt after being plundered and badly damaged by a horde of marauding Vikings in 997AD, the monks were so grateful to local workers that they rewarded them with bread and ‘clowted cream’. This proved so popular the monks continues to serve them as a treat to passing travellers.
Janna added: “We decided that we needed to do more to shout about our status as home of the cream tea and this event was devised to really put Tavistock on the map. Not only is it good fun but it is now an annual event that intends to drive footfall and support local businesses.”
This year the event culminates in the new Cream Tea & Bubbles Festival on Sunday, June 30, from 11.30am-5pm, at Bedford Square, Guildhall, Church Lawn and Butchers Hall and a Cream Tea Dance at the Bedford Hotel.
The bubbles festival includes live music; a cream tea; the ‘magical world of bubbles ‘ with interactive workshops and displays; a Prosecco bar and street food; a gift and artisan market; the Pom Pom Make a Scone workshop, a space hopper race; children’s rides and face-painting. Miss Ivy Events is organising the festival.