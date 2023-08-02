AN organiser of the first Princetown Arts Festival (running from August 18-20) has revealed how the idea was first mooted during a routine meeting of a craft group at the Methodist Chapel.
Methodist preacher Sandra Dodd said: “Only last Christmas it was suggested we have a proper big arts show. Hopefully, we’ll give ourselves more time to set it up next time.”
Sandra s pictured here with Kat Harbord and Ellen Cole, of the Two Bridges Hotel which is hosting a festival cream tea dance on Friday, August 18.