Drivers are advised to find alternative routes in north Plymouth this afternoon after a serious accident.

The A386 between Roborough and Yelverton is currently closed due to a road traffic accident.

Police advise drivers to find an alternative route and to expect delays. The road may be closed for a number of hours.

The AA state road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A386 both ways from New Road to Golf Links road.

A police statement says: “Police were called at 11.55am (Friday) following a report of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle on the A386 at Roborough, Plymouth.

A road closure has been put in place. Emergency services are at the scene. The incident is ongoing.”

A tractor at the scene of a crash on Roborough Down today.
Dartmoor Diner, near the scene of the accident today which has closed the road on Roborough Down.
Roborough Down road between Plymouth and Yelverton is closed this afternoon due to a traffic accident near the Dartmoor Diner.
