Drivers are advised to find alternative routes in north Plymouth this afternoon after a serious accident.
The A386 between Roborough and Yelverton is currently closed due to a road traffic accident.
Police advise drivers to find an alternative route and to expect delays. The road may be closed for a number of hours.
The AA state road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A386 both ways from New Road to Golf Links road.
A police statement says: “Police were called at 11.55am (Friday) following a report of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle on the A386 at Roborough, Plymouth.
A road closure has been put in place. Emergency services are at the scene. The incident is ongoing.”