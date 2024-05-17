TRAFFIC congestion was caused on Roborough Down on the A386 roasd from Plymouth towards Yelverton yesterday (Thursday) early evening.
Police were called at around 4pm yesterday following reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A386 at Roborough, between Plymouth and Yelverton.
South Western Ambulance Service attended and a road closure put in place. on the Yelverton-bound lane and traffic diverted round the the golf course.
A driver was taken to hospital but is not believed to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
The road was reopened shortly after 7.30pm.