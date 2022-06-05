Crapstone puts on a great street party for the Queen

A WEST Devon village not known for its community togethers, usually leaving that sort of thing to the wider parish of Buckland Monachorum, has put on a street party to remember this afternoon.

Jane Scott and her team went all out to do something special and transformed The Crescent at Crapstone into a party fit for a queen, with the street bursting at the seams with tables filled with decorated cakes, pasties, savouries and sweets and salads and not to mention trifles.... there was even a jubilee trifle competition won by Di Friend. People dressed in red, white and blue and flamborant hats chatted and laughed while music was provided by Nick Tilley, Bernard Stewart and the Buckstone Trio.

Jane said: ‘We have never had anything like this in 20 years but we have had so much so support from local businesses, Yelverton Business Park, Devon and Cornwall Food Action and Yelverton Hall which lent all the tables. It’s been brilliant. It’s usually Buckland Monachorum which organises events but the community i

Crapstone Jubilee Street Party organisers Mel Cossey and Jane Scott ( TINDLE ) ( TINDLE )

n Crapstone here has really come together.’