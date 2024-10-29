After years of fund-raising, a totally revamped play park has been opened at Crapstone by South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith.
The parish councillors have been planning a new play park since 2017 and raised around £60,000, including a £20,000 Community Fund from the National Lottery.
It is a huge improvement on the old wet grassland which did little to attract new families to the village. Its new climbing frame, swings, slide and benches have been welcomed by children, parents and grandparents alike.
Rebecca said: “I was delighted to attend the opening of Crapstone’s new play park and see children already making full use of the equipment. Cllr Susan Woollacott and Buckland Monachorum Parish Council deserve huge praise for getting the play park, with the support of the National Lottery and local donations, over the line. This excellent new amenity will provide outdoor fun for young families in the village long into the future.”
Cllr Woollacott led the project and said the play park was important for families, especially as the village lacks any real amenities.
The shop closed some time ago, when the owners retired and that was. focus for residents. She hopes the new park would be a community space for parents to meet as they allow their children to play freely ands safely.
The parish council bought the field when a 75-property estate was built in the village. The council used the area for recreation and installed a wetland meadow but the brand-new family park had to wait.