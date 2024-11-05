A special birthday party was held in Crapstone on Saturday (November 2) to mark a resident’s 100th birthday.
Edward Wisley marked his 100th birthday in style with a morning champagne party at Abbeyfield Pilcher’s Field together with his family, fellow residents, staff, and Abbeyfield friends.
He then went out for a special lunch with son Nick, daughter-in-law Julie and grandchildren Nicole and Angus Wisely plus daughter Jo and grandsons Magnus and Alec Leonard-Williams.
Later, they came back home to Pilcher’s Field, which offers sheltered accommodation in the village near Yelverton, for a special tea and cutting the birthday cake with Edward’s many friends.
The family said “We are all delighted that Edward is so happy in Abbeyfield where he is supported to live independently by such a dedicated team of helpers and volunteers. Not having to maintain his flat or think about what to eat but enjoy communal meals which take away a lot of the pressures and loneliness of living alone.”