Covid-19 booster jabs rollout has begun
Subscribe newsletter
COVID-19 booster vaccination rollout has begun.
The first to be offered the booster will be care home residents, staff and people who are housebound. The NHS will contact people when it’s their turn to book an appointment.
Invitations for vaccination will start to be sent from September 7 inviting those most at risk to book an appointment for the week commencing September 12 through the National Booking Service. Those eligible may also be invited to book an appointment by their local GP practice.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced that the following groups will be eligible for a Covid-19 booster this autumn:
- Residents and staff in care homes for older adults
- Frontline health and social care workers
- All adults aged 50 years and over
- Those aged 5 to 49 years who are in a clinical at risk group
- Those aged 5 to 49 years and are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
- Those aged 16-49 years who are carers
More details on eligibility can be found on the Gov website.
Dr Julie Yates, Lead Consultant for Screening and Immunisation, NHS England South West said: ‘As we move into winter months we know Covid and flu will be circulating.
‘The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get both vaccinations if you are eligible to have them.
‘As you soon as you receive an invite, either through the post or by a call from your GP practice, please book your vaccination appointments as soon as possible.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |