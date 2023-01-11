An estranged husband has admitted threatening to kill his ex-wife and another man after breaking into her new home while armed with an axe and a knife.
Jason Doidge threatened Dawn Doidge and fellow resident Adrian Edwards with the two weapons during the attack on their home near Okehampton on August 28 last year.
Doidge, aged 59, of Thatches, Northlew, pleaded guilty to five charges on what was scheduled to be the first day of his trial at Exeter Crown Court.
He admitted burgling Brick Yard Farm at Hatherleigh, and making threats to kill Dawn Doidge and Adrian Edwards. He also admitted threatening both with an axe and a knife on the same occasion.
Judge Stephen Climie adjourned the case for a sentence on March 10 and remanded Doidge in custody. He ordered a probation pre-sentence report and advised him to cooperate with its preparation.
Simon Burns, prosecuting, said the pleas are acceptable and a further charge of the more serious offence of aggravated burglary will not be pursued.
Virginia Cornwall, defending, said Doidge was a man of good character who would benefit from a probation report.