Police have charged a man in connection to a death of a women in Exeter over the weekend.
Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday 18 February following reports of an assault in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.
Lorna England, aged 74 from Southbrook Road, Exeter, died at the scene.
Cameron Davis aged 30 of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged with murder. He is being held in remand and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 20 February.
Police have created a Major Incident Public Reporting (MIPP) page as part of the investigation into this incident.
The MIPP allows members of the public who may have information to directly send large files such as Doorbell, CCTV and Dashcam footage that could assist in a police investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to report this to Devon and Cornwall Police via the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Finnart.