Community order for assaulting officer
Tuesday 30th August 2022 1:59 pm
A TAVISTOCK man has been ordered to carry out community service after he assaulted a police officer.
Daniel Christian Lord assaulted PC Lindsey Crozier in the town on November 25 last year while she was on duty, a charge to which he indicated a guilty plea. Plymouth magistrates issued an 20-day community order and fines and costs of £420.
He was also fined £80 for resisting a constable on April 30 this year after pleading guilty to the charge.
