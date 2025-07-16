Jordan Coates, regional fraud protect advisor from SWROCU, said: “A majority of victims of this fraud are older, in the 50 to 89 age range, and the data for our region shows the average loss over the last financial year to be more than £43,000. This is likely to be less than the actual figure because it's a crime type that is vastly underreported due to the sense of shame and embarrassment felt by those affected.