Devon Council Councillor for Okehampton Rural Lois Samuel visited Buckingham Palace garden last week to attend the King’s Coronation Garden Party.
Cllr Samuel attended the first of two garden parties held in honour of the King’s Coronation, at which she was able to have a few words with the King himself.
She said: ‘It was such a privilege to go the King’s Coronation Garden Party on behalf of Devon County Council. Myself and husband had the honour of meeting the King which was just truly amazing.’
Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent also attended the party.
The second Coronation garden party was held on Tuesday (May 9) which was attended by the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
The first royal garden parties were set up during the reign of Queen Victoria and take place several times a year.
To celebrate the Coronation the Royal Voluntary Service, with the help of Queen Camilla, launched the Coronation Champions Awards in February 2023 in recognition of exceptional voluntary work from across the country.
Five hundred volunteers were selected and invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations which included the two Coronation garden parties.