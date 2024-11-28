Information sessions are being held for people considering standing for the county council elections in May.
All Devon County Council’s 60 seats are up for grabs next year,
Right now Devon is run by the Conservatives, who have 38 seats.
So far, only one councillor has stated they will stand down at the election, Cllr John Hart (Conservative, Bickleigh and Wembury) who stepped down as leader after 15 years this April, and is now its chair.
Find out more by signing up for a 90-minute information session at County Hall, at 5pm on Tuesday, December 10, in person or online.
The second event is at 9am on Thursday, January 16. Visit https://www.devon.gov.uk/democracy/beacouncillor/information-sessions/