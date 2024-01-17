The council’s portfolio holder for transport, Richard Williams-Pears said: “So far 670 of the council’s streetlights have been dimmed or turned off. That number increases to 3,800 in this next phase. The feedback we’ve had during phase one centres on concerns around safety. Safety is at the forefront in any decision about switching off streetlights. We won’t be compromising on safety as where risk assessments have shown that streetlights are still beneficial, they will be kept on, or will be dimmed once new LED bulbs are fitted. Any concerns and requests, including requests from parish and town councils for areas where they want to see streetlights switched off or turned back on again, are fully considered.”