Council supports ban on lanterns
Monday 10th October 2022 9:30 am
(RSPCA )
BANNING the use of sky lanterns has been voted for by Cornwall Council, says Cornwall councillor and parish councillor, Dorothy Kirk.
Sky lanterns are made out of paper and wire with a candle inside. The heat from the candle lifts the lantern into the air, however, once released can cause littering and pose as a danger to wildlife.
Dorothy described sky lanterns as ‘really hazardous in a rural setting.’
The motion urging councillors to support the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) campaign to ban sky lanterns went to the full council meeting in Truro, the motion was debated and voted for.
